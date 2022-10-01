RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUMV. Neumann Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 24.5% in the second quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 10,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 96,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,202,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 70.8% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NUMV opened at $28.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.13. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.05 and a 1 year high of $29.85.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.