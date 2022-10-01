RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,942 shares during the period. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 63.9% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 57.6% in the first quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $121.77 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $121.57 and a 52-week high of $154.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.58 and a 200 day moving average of $139.31.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

