RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,181 shares during the quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.72% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $4,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GWX. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $876,000.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of GWX opened at $26.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.10. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $25.74 and a 1-year high of $39.87.

About SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

