RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

NYSE CPB opened at $47.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.35. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $39.76 and a 1-year high of $51.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.65.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 59.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 32,194 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $1,601,651.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,463,470.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 32,194 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $1,601,651.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,463,470.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 17,924 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $896,379.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,919 shares in the company, valued at $6,497,249.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.89.

Campbell Soup Profile

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

