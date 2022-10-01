RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 435,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,751,000. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for 3.3% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,074,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,306,000 after buying an additional 8,014,101 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,050,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,869,000 after purchasing an additional 530,805 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,300,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,418,000 after purchasing an additional 268,103 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 374.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,892,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,338,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,737,000 after purchasing an additional 158,106 shares in the last quarter.

VTEB opened at $48.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.22. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.99 and a one year high of $55.07.

