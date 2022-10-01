Royal Bank of Canada Raises Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Price Target to $52.00

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PRTA. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Prothena from $50.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Prothena from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $76.20.

Shares of PRTA opened at $60.63 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.83 and its 200-day moving average is $31.01. Prothena has a 12 month low of $21.06 and a 12 month high of $74.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.63 and a beta of 1.33.

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.37). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.12 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Prothena will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Prothena news, CFO Tran Nguyen sold 42,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $1,368,478.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,968. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Prothena news, CEO Gene G. Kinney sold 21,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $706,041.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,994.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tran Nguyen sold 42,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $1,368,478.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 206,576 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,396. Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRTA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 1,407.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 215,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,638,000 after buying an additional 201,056 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 120.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 26,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Prothena in the 4th quarter valued at $815,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

