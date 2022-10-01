Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Puma (ETR:PUM) a €80.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €80.00 ($81.63) price target on Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HSBC set a €95.00 ($96.94) target price on shares of Puma in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($108.16) target price on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($91.84) price target on shares of Puma in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €82.00 ($83.67) price target on shares of Puma in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($96.94) price target on shares of Puma in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Shares of PUM opened at €47.97 ($48.95) on Tuesday. Puma has a one year low of €51.60 ($52.65) and a one year high of €115.40 ($117.76). The company has a 50-day moving average of €62.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of €67.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.39, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

