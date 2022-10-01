Rovin Capital UT ADV Sells 61,358 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Rovin Capital UT ADV lessened its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 62.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,358 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,515,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,237,352. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.14 and its 200 day moving average is $74.97. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.34 and a one year high of $82.47.

