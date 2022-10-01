Rovin Capital UT ADV Sells 19,730 Shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

Rovin Capital UT ADV reduced its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Get Rating) by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,730 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acas LLC raised its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Acas LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 14,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 15,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 41.4% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period.

SWAN traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.82. 61,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,934. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $36.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.11 and its 200 day moving average is $28.06.

