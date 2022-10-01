Rovin Capital UT ADV Purchases 544 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,764,169 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $950,911,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,501,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,942,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,820,228 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $921,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,126,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $364,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114,535 shares in the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GILD. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com cut Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.53.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

GILD traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,794,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,097,092. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $74.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.37 and its 200-day moving average is $62.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $77.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.31.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.07. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 89.02%.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.