Rovin Capital UT ADV Purchases 1,997 Shares of Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT)

Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its position in Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV owned approximately 0.32% of Davis Select International ETF worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in Davis Select International ETF by 256.4% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 5,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Davis Select International ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $187,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Davis Select International ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 28,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter.

Davis Select International ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DINT traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.87. The stock had a trading volume of 4,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,804. Davis Select International ETF has a one year low of $14.84 and a one year high of $21.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.58.

