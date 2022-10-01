Rovin Capital UT ADV Invests $1.20 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Rovin Capital UT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RYT. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 115.4% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of RYT traded down $3.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $226.41. 243,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,614. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.66. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $226.31 and a fifty-two week high of $327.81.

