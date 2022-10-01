Rovin Capital UT ADV Increases Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,800,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,667 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,377,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,055,000 after acquiring an additional 30,649 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,067,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,465,000 after acquiring an additional 88,602 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,944,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,919,000 after purchasing an additional 966,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,544,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,759,000 after purchasing an additional 209,120 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of DGRO stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,956,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,336. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $44.39 and a 52-week high of $56.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.13.

