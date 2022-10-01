Rovin Capital UT ADV Increases Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,509 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Equifax were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Equifax during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 88.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Equifax stock traded up $4.33 on Friday, reaching $171.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,058,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,680. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $196.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.63 and a 1 year high of $300.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.50.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.66%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EFX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Equifax from $225.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Equifax from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Equifax from $254.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.27.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

