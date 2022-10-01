Rovin Capital UT ADV Increases Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,733 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Boeing were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,355,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,302,657,000 after buying an additional 276,392 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,065,627,000 after buying an additional 887,382 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Boeing by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,691,231,000 after buying an additional 2,210,908 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,814,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $538,970,000 after buying an additional 62,955 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Boeing by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,418,222 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $463,090,000 after buying an additional 301,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Performance

Boeing stock traded down $4.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.08. The company had a trading volume of 8,382,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,774,283. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $233.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.90 billion, a PE ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 1.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BA. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $281.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.07.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.