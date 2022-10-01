Rovin Capital UT ADV Has $7.24 Million Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 73.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,346 shares during the quarter. DaVita comprises 4.9% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Rovin Capital UT ADV owned about 0.10% of DaVita worth $7,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in DaVita by 266.1% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 239,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,193,000 after purchasing an additional 173,878 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of DaVita by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 323,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,543,000 after buying an additional 113,560 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of DaVita by 1,756.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 93,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,691,000 after buying an additional 99,662 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of DaVita by 227.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 121,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,820,000 after buying an additional 84,386 shares during the period. Finally, Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,389,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DaVita Stock Performance

Shares of DVA traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.77. 502,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,135. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.97 and a twelve month high of $124.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.69. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 84.69% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DVA shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on DaVita from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen reduced their price target on DaVita to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on DaVita from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on DaVita from $128.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.43.

DaVita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

