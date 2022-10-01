Rovin Capital UT ADV Has $279,000 Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Rovin Capital UT ADV cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 92.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,783 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 169.1% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 535.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IJT traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.67. The company had a trading volume of 167,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,810. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.42 and its 200-day moving average is $114.00. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $144.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This is a boost from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

