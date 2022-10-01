Rovin Capital UT ADV Buys New Shares in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:DAPR)

Rovin Capital UT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:DAPR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 437,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,758,000. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April comprises about 8.6% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Rovin Capital UT ADV owned 4.92% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 4.1% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April during the first quarter worth $1,289,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 63.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 12,377 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the first quarter valued at about $3,225,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 4,783 shares during the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

DAPR traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.61. The stock had a trading volume of 20,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,402. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April has a one year low of $28.59 and a one year high of $31.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.23.

