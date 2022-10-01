Rotala (LON:ROL) Shares Down 2.9%

Rotala PLC (LON:ROL – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 30 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 33 ($0.40). Approximately 31,437 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 33,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34 ($0.41).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rotala in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.
Rotala Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 33.65 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 32.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.04. The stock has a market cap of £15.99 million and a PE ratio of 1,083.33.
Rotala Cuts Dividend
Rotala Company Profile
Rotala Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides bus services in the United Kingdom. The company operates commercial and subsidized bus routes for businesses, local authorities, and the general public. It also engages in the property holding business. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Tividale, the United Kingdom.
Featured Articles
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
Receive News & Ratings for Rotala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotala and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.