Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by Advisory Resource Group

Advisory Resource Group reduced its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Roku were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Roku by 156.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Roku by 150.0% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Roku by 193.5% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roku alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROKU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Roku from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Pivotal Research raised shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Roku from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Roku from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.52.

Roku Stock Performance

Roku stock opened at $56.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.57 and its 200-day moving average is $90.22. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.17 and a 1 year high of $350.60. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.67 and a beta of 1.70.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.64 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Roku Profile

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.