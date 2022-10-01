Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($1.52)-($0.97) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($1.21). The company issued revenue guidance of $23.6-24.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.75 billion.

Rite Aid Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of RAD opened at $4.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.95 and a 200-day moving average of $7.39. Rite Aid has a one year low of $4.68 and a one year high of $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.75, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Get Rite Aid alerts:

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 78.72%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rite Aid will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Rite Aid

Several brokerages recently commented on RAD. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rite Aid from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Rite Aid from $2.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Rite Aid in a report on Friday, August 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Rite Aid in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Rite Aid in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Rite Aid by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 13,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Rite Aid in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rite Aid in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Rite Aid Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and provides various other pharmacy services and an assortment of products comprising over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care products, seasonal merchandise, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal and general merchandise, pet care, and a variety of other everyday and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs; and a private brand product line.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.