Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 78.72% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Rite Aid updated its FY23 guidance to ($1.52)-($0.97) EPS.

Rite Aid Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE RAD opened at $4.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.26. Rite Aid has a twelve month low of $4.68 and a twelve month high of $15.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.95 and its 200 day moving average is $7.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rite Aid

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RAD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Rite Aid by 72.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,750,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,315,000 after purchasing an additional 733,923 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Rite Aid by 26.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,140,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,426,000 after purchasing an additional 446,842 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rite Aid by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,621,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,187,000 after purchasing an additional 329,843 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Rite Aid by 37.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,077,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,428,000 after purchasing an additional 292,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rite Aid by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,918,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,034,000 after acquiring an additional 257,634 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rite Aid Company Profile

Several analysts recently issued reports on RAD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Rite Aid from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com cut Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Rite Aid in a research note on Friday, August 26th.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and provides various other pharmacy services and an assortment of products comprising over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care products, seasonal merchandise, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal and general merchandise, pet care, and a variety of other everyday and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs; and a private brand product line.

