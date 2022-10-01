Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 78.72%. Rite Aid’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Rite Aid updated its FY23 guidance to ($1.52)-($0.97) EPS.

Rite Aid Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RAD traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,786,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,202. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.95 and its 200 day moving average is $7.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.75. Rite Aid has a 52 week low of $4.68 and a 52 week high of $15.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RAD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Rite Aid by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,750,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,315,000 after acquiring an additional 733,923 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Rite Aid by 26.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,140,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,426,000 after buying an additional 446,842 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rite Aid by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,621,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,187,000 after buying an additional 329,843 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Rite Aid by 37.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,077,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,428,000 after buying an additional 292,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Rite Aid by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,918,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,034,000 after buying an additional 257,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RAD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Rite Aid from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Rite Aid in a report on Friday, August 26th.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and provides various other pharmacy services and an assortment of products comprising over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care products, seasonal merchandise, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal and general merchandise, pet care, and a variety of other everyday and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs; and a private brand product line.

