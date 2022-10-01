Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RAD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Rite Aid from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Rite Aid in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

Shares of NYSE:RAD traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $4.95. 4,754,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,122,981. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.75, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.95 and its 200-day moving average is $7.39. Rite Aid has a fifty-two week low of $4.68 and a fifty-two week high of $15.65.

Rite Aid ( NYSE:RAD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 50.63% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rite Aid will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAD. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rite Aid by 9.6% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 17,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Rite Aid by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in Rite Aid by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 13,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 64,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and provides various other pharmacy services and an assortment of products comprising over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care products, seasonal merchandise, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal and general merchandise, pet care, and a variety of other everyday and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs; and a private brand product line.

