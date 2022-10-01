Rise Hits 24-Hour Volume of $4.00 (RISE)

Rise (RISE) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. Rise has a market capitalization of $105,901.56 and $4.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rise coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Rise has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Muse (MUSE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00040880 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000096 BTC.

WealthCoin (WEALTH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006813 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000076 BTC.

RiseHero (RISE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Rise Profile

RISE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 203,648,348 coins. Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rise’s official website is rise.vision. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rise

According to CryptoCompare, “EverRise is a blockchain technology company focused on increasing accessibility to decentralized finance by bringing security solutions to the space. Through an innovative ecosystem of decentralized applications, EverRise provides investors and developers the tools to access the widest possible market with the maximum level of security. The EverRise token is a multi-chain, collateralized cryptocurrency that powers the EverRise dApp ecosystem. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | LinkedIn | Reddit Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

