Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public (LON:RIII) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1,930.00

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited (LON:RIII – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,930 ($23.32) and last traded at GBX 1,930 ($23.32), with a volume of 9782 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,955 ($23.62).
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,084.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,239.09. The company has a market capitalization of £136.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.03.
Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited Company is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of small-cap companies. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All share index. Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited Company was founded in 1963 and is based in London, United Kingdom.
