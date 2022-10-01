Rigel Protocol (RGP) Price Up 1.3% This Week

Rigel Protocol (RGP) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 1st. One Rigel Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0473 or 0.00000246 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rigel Protocol has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. Rigel Protocol has a total market cap of $38,066.73 and approximately $18.00 worth of Rigel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000622 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010963 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
About Rigel Protocol
Rigel Protocol’s total supply is 19,494,012 coins and its circulating supply is 805,000 coins. Rigel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @rigelprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Rigel Protocol Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rigel Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rigel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
