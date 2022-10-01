RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RKAGY) Shares Down 15.5%

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RKAGY – Get Rating)’s share price was down 15.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.49 and last traded at $6.49. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.68.

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 15.5 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.25.

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, offers in-patient, semi-patient, and outpatient healthcare services in Germany. Its hospitals offer treatment services, including rehabilitation of cardiovascular patients, hand surgery, neurological, psychosomatic, addiction therapy facilities, ophthalmology, trauma surgery, dentistry, thoracic, pulmonary, vascular, tumors, neurological conditions, and treatment of spinal column, joints, and heart diseases.

See Also

