RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the August 31st total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Virginia VA bought a new stake in shares of RGC Resources in the first quarter valued at about $1,144,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RGC Resources in the second quarter valued at about $457,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 111.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,650 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 13,537 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 3.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 313,859 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after purchasing an additional 10,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 27.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,275 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter.

Get RGC Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on RGC Resources in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

RGC Resources Trading Down 0.3 %

RGC Resources Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ RGCO traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.06. The stock had a trading volume of 13,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,429. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.68. The firm has a market cap of $177.33 million, a P/E ratio of -8.77 and a beta of -0.20. RGC Resources has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%.

About RGC Resources

(Get Rating)

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,157 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 6 metering stations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RGC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RGC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.