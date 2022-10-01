Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Acquired by American Assets Capital Advisers LLC

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 454,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 52,280 shares during the quarter. Rexford Industrial Realty makes up approximately 3.9% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $26,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REXR. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $339,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 180.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,249,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,311,000 after purchasing an additional 804,120 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 148.9% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 267,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,665,000 after purchasing an additional 159,783 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 74,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,015,000 after purchasing an additional 10,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $1,277,000. 99.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 15,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $1,001,894.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,034.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rexford Industrial Realty Trading Up 2.6 %

Several brokerages have issued reports on REXR. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $87.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $89.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.80.

REXR opened at $52.00 on Friday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a one year low of $50.08 and a one year high of $84.68. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.74, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.87.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $149.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 132.63%.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

(Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.