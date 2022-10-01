Retirement Solution Inc. Raises Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Retirement Solution Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 224.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,811 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 0.7% of Retirement Solution Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Retirement Solution Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 167,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,788,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 10.1% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 10.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 32,253 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

LOW opened at $187.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $197.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.23. The company has a market capitalization of $116.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.22. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.10%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $224.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $248.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.05.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

