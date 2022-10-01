Retirement Solution Inc. Decreases Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Retirement Solution Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 119,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,048 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Retirement Solution Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Retirement Solution Inc. owned 0.40% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $177,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $212,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSJN opened at $22.82 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $25.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.66.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.