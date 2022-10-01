Retirement Solution Inc. Buys Shares of 1,832 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Retirement Solution Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 0.2% of Retirement Solution Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 58.3% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Wealthpoint LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 137,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 52.9% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $213.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.25. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $213.19 and a 52 week high of $328.52.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

