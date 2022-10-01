ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 314,372 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. ResMed comprises approximately 1.2% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Welch & Forbes LLC owned approximately 0.21% of ResMed worth $65,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RMD. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 34.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 65.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,762,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,010,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,762,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,010,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.33, for a total transaction of $328,049.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,683,426.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,241,549 in the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ResMed Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RMD traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $218.30. The stock had a trading volume of 521,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,531. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.40 and a 52 week high of $275.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.80.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. ResMed had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The business had revenue of $914.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. ResMed’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. ResMed’s payout ratio is 33.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on RMD shares. StockNews.com cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ResMed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.40.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

