Reserve Petroleum (OTCMKTS:RSRV) Trading Down 10.6%

The Reserve Petroleum Company (OTCMKTS:RSRV – Get Rating) shares traded down 10.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $218.05 and last traded at $218.05. 54 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $244.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $242.72 and a 200-day moving average of $232.05.

The Reserve Petroleum Company, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the oil and natural gas exploration and development, and minerals management with areas of concentration in Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Arkansas, and South Dakota. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working interests in 23.9 net gas wells producing primarily gas and 33.9 net wells producing oil with interests in 8,964 net producing acres.

