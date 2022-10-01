Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) PT Raised to $162.00

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $157.00 to $162.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Republic Services from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $149.17.

RSG opened at $136.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Republic Services has a 1 year low of $113.57 and a 1 year high of $149.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.70.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 42.20%.

In other Republic Services news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total value of $2,009,109.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,495,111.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 9.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 8.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 8.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 22.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after acquiring an additional 10,611 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the second quarter valued at $3,009,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

