Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,770,000 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the August 31st total of 7,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 15.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Rent the Runway from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Rent the Runway from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Rent the Runway from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Rent the Runway in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Rent the Runway from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.91.

Rent the Runway Trading Down 0.9 %

RENT traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.20. The company had a trading volume of 606,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,867. The stock has a market cap of $142.35 million and a P/E ratio of -0.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.59. Rent the Runway has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $24.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00.

Insider Transactions at Rent the Runway

Rent the Runway ( NASDAQ:RENT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.12. Rent the Runway had a negative return on equity of 293.74% and a negative net margin of 76.30%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rent the Runway will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 9,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total value of $42,786.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 17,744 shares of company stock worth $80,913 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rent the Runway

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Francis Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Rent the Runway in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Rent the Runway in the second quarter valued at about $333,000. Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in Rent the Runway by 19.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 27,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Rent the Runway by 15.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,333,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after purchasing an additional 959,394 shares during the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rent the Runway

Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.

