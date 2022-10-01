Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 216,500 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the August 31st total of 254,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deep Field Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Renren by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deep Field Asset Management LLC now owns 95,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after buying an additional 40,229 shares in the last quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Renren during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,238,000. Two Seas Capital LP grew its holdings in Renren by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 397,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,500,000 after buying an additional 75,184 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Renren by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Renren by 254,316.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 15,259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RENN opened at $29.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.09 and its 200 day moving average is $27.73. Renren has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $30.73.

Renren Inc engages in the software as a service business in the People's Republic of China. The company develops Chime, a software as a service platform that offers customer relationship management, intelligent data exchange webpage service, and team management solutions for real estate professionals.

