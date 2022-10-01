Renew (LON:RNWH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $571.00

Renew Holdings plc (LON:RNWH – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 571 ($6.90) and last traded at GBX 592 ($7.15), with a volume of 76960 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 609 ($7.36).

Renew Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.66, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of £449.52 million and a P/E ratio of 1,295.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 683.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 681.05.

Get Renew alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Renew

In other news, insider David Brown bought 5,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 677 ($8.18) per share, with a total value of £39,794.06 ($48,083.69). In related news, insider Stephanie Hazell acquired 3,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 589 ($7.12) per share, with a total value of £19,978.88 ($24,140.74). Also, insider David Brown bought 5,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 677 ($8.18) per share, with a total value of £39,794.06 ($48,083.69). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 13,270 shares of company stock valued at $8,633,294.

Renew Company Profile

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides services to the energy, environmental, rail, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Renew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.