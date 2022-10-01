Renalytix (LON:RENX) Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of Renalytix Plc (LON:RENX – Get Rating) were down 5.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 55.10 ($0.67) and last traded at GBX 56 ($0.68). Approximately 16,278 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 107,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 59 ($0.71).

Renalytix Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £41.87 million and a PE ratio of -1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 88.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 149.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Renalytix Company Profile

Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

