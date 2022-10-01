Rede Wealth LLC Sells 5,197 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Rede Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 64.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,197 shares during the quarter. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 9,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $104.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.78. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.63 and a 52-week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

