Rede Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Rede Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.5% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,081,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.9% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 11.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.7% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 18.8% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Stock Down 1.6 %

MMM opened at $110.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $110.39 and a fifty-two week high of $186.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.27 and its 200 day moving average is $138.70. The stock has a market cap of $62.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.99.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.43.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,979.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,979.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,357,886.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

