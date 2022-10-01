Rede Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Rede Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $123.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.95. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.27 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

