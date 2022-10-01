Rede Wealth LLC Acquires New Stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Rede Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4,687.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $46.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.94 and its 200-day moving average is $52.70. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $26.91 and a 12 month high of $34.04.

