Redbubble (OTC:RDBBF) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Redbubble Limited (OTC:RDBBF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as 0.45 and last traded at 0.45. Approximately 400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 10,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.43.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Redbubble in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Redbubble Limited operates as an online marketplace that facilitates the sale of art and design products. It offers clothing, stickers, face masks, phone cases, home and living products, wall arts, kids and baby clothing, pet products, accessories, stationery and office products, and gifts. The company provides its services through its website Redbubble.com, TeePublic.com in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

