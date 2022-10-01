Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Shares Down 3%

Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Rating) were down 3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $49.63 and last traded at $49.63. Approximately 4,444 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 6,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens increased their price objective on Red River Bancshares from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Red River Bancshares Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.63.

Red River Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Red River Bancshares ( NASDAQ:RRBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.31. Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 32.35%. The firm had revenue of $26.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 million. Research analysts forecast that Red River Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Red River Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Red River Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RRBI. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Red River Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Red River Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Red River Bancshares by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Red River Bancshares by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Red River Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. The company provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; tax-exempt loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

