Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Trading Down 9.9%

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 9.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.50 and last traded at $10.50. 16,279 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,562,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on RXRX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.29.

Insider Activity

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,294.12% and a negative return on equity of 45.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 37,114 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $335,881.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,786,581.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 37,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $335,881.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,786,581.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shafique Virani sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $378,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,527.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,939 shares of company stock valued at $1,398,851. Corporate insiders own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RXRX. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $91,000. 54.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

Featured Articles

