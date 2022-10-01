Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Short Interest Update

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,480,100 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the August 31st total of 2,036,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 229.6 days.

Shares of Recruit stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.27. 3,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,608. The company has a market capitalization of $45.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.45. Recruit has a 52-week low of $26.85 and a 52-week high of $71.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.26.

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Recruit had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Recruit will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions in Japan, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.

