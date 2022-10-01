Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,973,100 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the August 31st total of 2,489,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,138,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RBGLY. UBS Group raised their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,400 ($101.50) to GBX 8,700 ($105.12) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,375 ($89.11) to GBX 8,050 ($97.27) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,600 ($103.91) to GBX 9,500 ($114.79) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8,187.50.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Trading Down 2.0 %

RBGLY traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.29. 1,841,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,354. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of $12.94 and a one year high of $17.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Cuts Dividend

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.1596 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

