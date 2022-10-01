RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) Short Interest Update

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,100 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the August 31st total of 136,700 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 151,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RCMT shares. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of RCM Technologies to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley raised shares of RCM Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of RCM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th.

Get RCM Technologies alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCMT. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RCM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of RCM Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RCM Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RCM Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RCM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.92% of the company’s stock.

RCM Technologies Stock Performance

RCM Technologies stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.69. The company had a trading volume of 699,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,860. The firm has a market cap of $170.24 million, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. RCM Technologies has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $28.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.83 and a 200 day moving average of $17.24.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. RCM Technologies had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 57.58%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RCM Technologies will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About RCM Technologies

(Get Rating)

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RCM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.